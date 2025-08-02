Previous
La Luna y el pájaro by lsod
237 / 365

La Luna y el pájaro

Ya estaba oscureciendo y los pájaros buscando refujio. El techo de la casa está solo para proporcionar un tercer plano frontal.

It was getting dark and the birds were seeking shelter. The roof of the house is there only to provide a third frontal plane.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
64% complete

