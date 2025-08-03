Previous
La Luna by lsod
238 / 365

La Luna

Buscando un tema para la foto de hoy, ya con todos durmiendo, me llamó la atención ver la luna tras las ventanas del pasillo de esta vieja casa.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact