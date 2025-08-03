Sign up
238 / 365
La Luna
Buscando un tema para la foto de hoy, ya con todos durmiendo, me llamó la atención ver la luna tras las ventanas del pasillo de esta vieja casa.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
238
photos
15
followers
20
following
65% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
3rd August 2025 11:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
moon
,
windows
,
nights
