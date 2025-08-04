Catedral de Tegucigalpa.

Una foto tomada a la carrera. Salí con la cámara pero ahora no hago fotos tan sereno como hace algunos años. Ahora hay más personas en las calles.



A photo taken on the run. I went out with the camera, but these days I don't take photos as serenely as I did a few years ago. There are more people on the streets now.