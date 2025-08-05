Sign up
240 / 365
Otro día lluvioso.
Solo para señalar que estos días lloverá mucho en la ciudad. Foto desde la ventana del carro.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
