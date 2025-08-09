Sign up
244 / 365
Buscando la luz.
Me decidí por el blanco y negro en esta toma mañanera.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
0
365
DMC-G5
9th August 2025 8:33am
light
,
shadows
,
windows
,
sunrise
,
cats
,
vase
