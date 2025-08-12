Sign up
Previous
247 / 365
Cubo
Probando un viejo lente macro.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
0
0
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
247
photos
15
followers
22
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL
Taken
12th August 2025 10:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colors
,
lens
,
macro
,
cube
,
rubik
