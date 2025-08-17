Previous
El Colibrí. by lsod
252 / 365

El Colibrí.

Tratando de fotografiar un Colibrí con la cámara no adecuada.
17th August 2025

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
69% complete

