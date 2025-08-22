Previous
Sesenta segundos. by lsod
257 / 365

Sesenta segundos.

Eso es lo que espero para hacer un giro a la izquierda.
22nd August 2025

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
70% complete

