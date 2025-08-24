Previous
Otoño. by lsod
259 / 365

Otoño.

Cuatro estatuas representando las cuatro estaciones del año. Colocadas una en cada esquina del Parque Central.
Más información en: https://orquideadehonduras.blogspot.com/2021/02/el-parque-central-y-las-cuatro.html

Four statues representing the four seasons. One is placed at each corner of Central Park.
More information at: https://orquideadehonduras.blogspot.com/2021/02/el-parque-central-y-las-cuatro.html
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
