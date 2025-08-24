Sign up
259 / 365
Otoño.
Cuatro estatuas representando las cuatro estaciones del año. Colocadas una en cada esquina del Parque Central.
Más información en:
https://orquideadehonduras.blogspot.com/2021/02/el-parque-central-y-las-cuatro.html
Four statues representing the four seasons. One is placed at each corner of Central Park.
More information at:
https://orquideadehonduras.blogspot.com/2021/02/el-parque-central-y-las-cuatro.html
24th August 2025
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G5
Taken
24th August 2025 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
park
,
statues
,
central
,
honduras
,
tegucigalpa
