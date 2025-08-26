Previous
Estacionamiento. by lsod
261 / 365

Estacionamiento.

Este lugar es donde hace muchos años se encontraba el edificio de la escuela donde mi hija estudió la primaria. Algunos árboles sobreviven. Muchos recuerdos.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

