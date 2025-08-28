Previous
Next
El muro. by lsod
263 / 365

El muro.

A cortar la grama nuevamente! La iluminación la proporciona una lámpara de alumbrado público.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact