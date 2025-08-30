Previous
Calor de agosto. by lsod
265 / 365

Calor de agosto.

Me llamó la atención el gatito en este ambiente. Todo muy seco en este mes, lo que llamamos canícula.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
72% complete

Photo Details

