Previous
Next
Atlas. by lsod
266 / 365

Atlas.

Ese es el nombre del nuevo edificio en la ciudad. Se puede ver que aún trabajan en la fachada.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact