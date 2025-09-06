Previous
Puente by lsod
272 / 365

Puente

En esta ciudad tenemos muchos puentes antiguos, que cruzan ríos y “quebradas” o riachuelos. Estos últimos días nos hemos movilizado mucho por las calles de la ciudad.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Luis Ochoa

Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
74% complete

