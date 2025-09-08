Previous
Next
El Ojo. by lsod
274 / 365

El Ojo.

Detalle de los muros de la antigua cárcel de la ciudad. Por muchos años has sido utilizados para pegar papeles de anuncios o protestas, y algo de arte callejera.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact