Papel tapiz. by lsod
278 / 365

Papel tapiz.

En una de las paredes de un restaurante nuevo para nosotros.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
76% complete

