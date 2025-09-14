Previous
Vista nocturna del Guanacaste. by lsod
Vista nocturna del Guanacaste.

Me dicen los vecinos que de esos matorrales salen zarigüeyas, ardillas, y otros animales, pero no culebras. También muchos pájaros. Al fondo a la derecha se ven las luces de otras colonias, al lado este de la ciudad.
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Lisa V.
No me gusta las culebras!! Pero la luz de la noche es hermosa y misteriosa.
September 15th, 2025  
