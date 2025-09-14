Sign up
280 / 365
Vista nocturna del Guanacaste.
Me dicen los vecinos que de esos matorrales salen zarigüeyas, ardillas, y otros animales, pero no culebras. También muchos pájaros. Al fondo a la derecha se ven las luces de otras colonias, al lado este de la ciudad.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
1
0
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
14th September 2025 8:21pm
Tags
lights
,
trees
,
plants
,
nights
Lisa V.
No me gusta las culebras!! Pero la luz de la noche es hermosa y misteriosa.
September 15th, 2025
