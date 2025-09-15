Día de la Independencia

Hoy se celebra en nuestro país el día de independencia. Todos los centros educativos y algunas entidades del gobierno desfilan desde muy temprano y para finalizar la celebración hay fuegos artificiales disparados desde el estadio nacional. De esta casa podemos ver todos esos fuegos artificiales pero... hay cables de alta tensión en la linea de vista. Tendría que subir al techo de la casa para tener una vista sin cables, pero a mi esposa no le agradaría y además, es peligroso. Hice fotos con las luces enfocadas pero preferí estas con desenfoque en las luces, hay más color en la imágen.



Today is Independence Day in our country. All schools and some government entities parade early in the morning, and to end the celebration, fireworks are set off from the national stadium. From this house, we can see all those fireworks, but... there are high-voltage cables in our line of sight. I'd have to climb onto the roof of the house to get a view without cables, but my wife wouldn't like it, and besides, it's dangerous. I took photos with the lights in focus, but I prefer these with the lights out of focus; there's more color in the image.