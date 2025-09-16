Previous
La hora azul. by lsod
La hora azul.

Las palomas se disponen a dormir en un lugar al aire libre, pero seguro.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
