Tesoros escondidos. by lsod
285 / 365

Tesoros escondidos.

Aunque no lo parece, hay varias cosas de valor entre este montón de basura.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
82% complete

