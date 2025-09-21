Previous
Un teclado. by lsod
285 / 365

Un teclado.

Me gusta el color de este teclado, pero no tiene tecla ñ. 😁
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
