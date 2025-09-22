Previous
La ciudad. by lsod
285 / 365

La ciudad.

Siguen las lluvias, mayormente en las noches. Así que aprovecho estas horas del día para tomar este tipo de fotos de la ciudad.
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
