Otro autorretrato. by lsod
292 / 365

Otro autorretrato.

Realmente, mi intención era fotografiar el tipo de ventanas en la nueva casa.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
92% complete

