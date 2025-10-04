Previous
Next
“A sus pies” by lsod
288 / 365

“A sus pies”

Varias plantas crecen en la base del tronco del árbol Guanacaste que está frente a nuestra casa, pero la que más me atrae es esta de hojas moradas.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact