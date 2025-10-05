Previous
Atlas y la lluvia. by lsod
289 / 365

Atlas y la lluvia.

Estaba esperando en el carro, con lluvia en las ventanas y la vista mal lograda del nuevo edificio de la ciudad. Uno de estos días buscaré tiempo y un mejor ángulo.
Luis Ochoa

Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
