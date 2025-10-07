Previous
Tráfico pesado by lsod
291 / 365

Tráfico pesado

Ahora la distancia a recorrer para llegar a los lugares que siempre visito es mayor y con la lluvia se intensifica el tráfico vehicular.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
80% complete

Photo Details

