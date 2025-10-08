Previous
China by lsod
292 / 365

China

Hola. Muchos días sin subir fotos! Pero estoy siempre en el proyecto. Iré subiendo las fotos lo más rápido posible.
Estaba limpiando adornos que pertenecieron a mi suegra.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact