La mañana en el barrio. by lsod
299 / 365

La mañana en el barrio.

Están pintando las fachadas de las casas en esta cuadra.
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
81% complete

