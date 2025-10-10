Previous
Next
Continúa la lluvia. by lsod
302 / 365

Continúa la lluvia.

Desde la ventana de nuestra habitación. Ha llovido mucho!
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
It makes a good picture! Are you having a tropical storm? We always watch the weather in the Gulf of Mexico during hurricane season season.
October 13th, 2025  
Luis Ochoa
Gracias Diane. Tal parece que sí. No he visto pronósticos de clima últimamente pero ahora que lo veo, si hay tormenta tropical, o eso parece. Mucha lluvia continuará esta próxima semana. Parece que se está formando un huracán que podría tomar rumbo hacia el norte.
October 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact