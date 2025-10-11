Previous
Frutas. by lsod
303 / 365

Frutas.

Como no he salido mucho a la calle, a causa de la lluvia, este día no se me ocurrió más que tomar fotos de las frutas.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
83% complete

Diane ace
They look good.
October 13th, 2025  
