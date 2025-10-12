Previous
Filtros. by lsod
Filtros.

Haciendo pruebas con los filtros Cokin. En este caso, con el Cokin A. 088.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
83% complete

Diane ace
Interesting effect.
October 13th, 2025  
