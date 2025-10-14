Previous
Next
Luz residual. by lsod
306 / 365

Luz residual.

Cuando apago la luz de este cuarto se puede ver la forma de la lámpara, ya que queda una luz residual. Tendré que averiguar sobre esto.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact