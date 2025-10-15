Previous
Nueva ruta. by lsod
306 / 365

Nueva ruta.

Hasta ahora tengo oportunidad de subir fotos. Tengo todas las fotos de este mes de octubre y las iré agregando al proyecto.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
