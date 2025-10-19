Previous
Desgranando el maíz. by lsod
311 / 365

Desgranando el maíz.

El método que aún se utiliza para hacer tortillas.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact