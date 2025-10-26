Previous
De nuevo, el atardecer. by lsod
De nuevo, el atardecer.

En la ruta hacia el centro de la ciudad.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
