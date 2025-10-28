Previous
Guanacaste. Otra toma. by lsod
320 / 365

Guanacaste. Otra toma.

Otra foto del árbol que está frente a la casa. Con la maleza cortada.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Photo Details

Diane ace
Beautiful lines.
November 9th, 2025  
