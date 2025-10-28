Sign up
320 / 365
Guanacaste. Otra toma.
Otra foto del árbol que está frente a la casa. Con la maleza cortada.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
28th October 2025 8:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
lights
,
trees
,
plants
,
guanacaste
Diane
ace
Beautiful lines.
November 9th, 2025
