Una pareja. by lsod
325 / 365

Una pareja.

Estos pájaros estubieron volando y posandose en estos cables por un buen tiempo. Supongo que disfrutando del atardecer.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
92% complete

