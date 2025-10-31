Previous
Lineas by lsod
Lineas

Las sombras de las puertas seguían las líneas del vestido. Es la rodilla de mi esposa, sentada en su silla mecedora.
Luis Ochoa

Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Photo Details

