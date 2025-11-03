Previous
Next
Anuncio de nueva construcción. by lsod
323 / 365

Anuncio de nueva construcción.

Se anuncia una nueva construcción en el centro antiguo de la ciudad en este terreno que por muchos años ha sido un estacionamiento vehicular.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact