325 / 365
Gatos callejeros.
En el nuevo vecindario. Tras el portón está una casa en demolición. Los gatos se han establecido en ese lugar y alguien del barrio les proporciona alimento.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Tags
animals
,
doors
,
cats
,
daylight
