Gatos callejeros. by lsod
325 / 365

Gatos callejeros.

En el nuevo vecindario. Tras el portón está una casa en demolición. Los gatos se han establecido en ese lugar y alguien del barrio les proporciona alimento.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
89% complete

