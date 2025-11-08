Previous
Vista nocturna. by lsod
327 / 365

Vista nocturna.

Edificio de apartamentos que vemos desde nuestra casa.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
90% complete

