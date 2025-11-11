Previous
Cactus. by lsod
338 / 365

Cactus.

Probando el blanco y negro en la cámara. Creo que seguiré cambiando el color en la computadora.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
92% complete

