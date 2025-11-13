Sign up
340 / 365
Noche fría.
La casa de los vecinos. Estamos a 18 grados centígrados. Para nosotros es un poco frío, estamos acostumbrados a temperaturas de 28 a 32 grados. Pero estamos muy agradable este clima!
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Tags
sky
weather
lights
clouds
nights
