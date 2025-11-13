Previous
Noche fría. by lsod
340 / 365

Noche fría.

La casa de los vecinos. Estamos a 18 grados centígrados. Para nosotros es un poco frío, estamos acostumbrados a temperaturas de 28 a 32 grados. Pero estamos muy agradable este clima!
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact