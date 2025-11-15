Previous
Camuflaje. by lsod
342 / 365

Camuflaje.

Un gallo, con toda su familia, visitan el solar de la casa de mis padres.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
93% complete



