Navidad temprana. by lsod
344 / 365

Navidad temprana.

Mi hija ya tiene su árbol de navidad en casa. Nosotros todavía no lo hemos decorado.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
94% complete

