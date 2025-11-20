Sign up
Más sombras.
Fuimos a un centro comercial que no visitábamos hace más de diez años. Lo que más me llamó la atención fueron estas sombras, mezclándose con las líneas del piso. 😊
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Tags
light
,
shadows
,
buildings
,
afternoon
,
persons
