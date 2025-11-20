Previous
Más sombras. by lsod
Más sombras.

Fuimos a un centro comercial que no visitábamos hace más de diez años. Lo que más me llamó la atención fueron estas sombras, mezclándose con las líneas del piso. 😊
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Photo Details

