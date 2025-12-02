Previous
Diarios. by lsod
Diarios.

Escribo un diario desde 1982. Tengo muy mala memoria y si no fuera por esos cuadernos, ya no la tendría.
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras.
