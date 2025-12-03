Previous
Otro día de tráfico pesado. by lsod
Photo 356

Otro día de tráfico pesado.

Es mi nueva ruta, así que creo que tomaré muchas fotos de este lugar.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
