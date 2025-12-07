Previous
Tiempo. by lsod
Tiempo.

Me desperté luego de una siesta, con la luz del sol de la tarde en mi cara, y también sobre mi viejo reloj.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
