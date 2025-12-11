Previous
Tiempo de espera. by lsod
360 / 365

Tiempo de espera.

Estaba esperando a mi hijo. Muchos carros pasando a mí lado.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
99% complete

